Polish pop star Juli Chan unveils her new powerful anthem, "Not A Crime"

Juli Chan, an up-and-coming Polish pop singer-songwriter, released her new international single, "Not A Crime," which she co-created with a Swedish duo of authors and composers.

While Polish pop star Juli Chan describes her latest anthem as an "international debut" since this is her first release in English, she is not a newcomer to the music scene.

The rising star, whose real name is Julia Chmielarska and is best known for her appearance on the second season of The Voice Kids in Poland, she made her debut in December 2020 with a cover of Ariana Grande's "Bad Idea."

Juli Chan wore Grande's signature high ponytail and winged eyeliner while performing her own version of the song. The three-minute clip highlighted Chan's impressive vocal range and stage confidence. She covered Grande's song, but also said she had some original ideas up her sleeve.

“Not A Crime” is written in a modern, soft international pop style and tells the story of a girl pondering the next “move” in her relationship with a guy. The Made-In-Sweden anthem features a heartfelt narrative that aims to redefine modern pop storytelling. The lyrics were inspired by many stories of people in love who provide food for thought and allow everyone to identify with it.

"In this world of uncertainty and overwhelming thoughts that are constantly running through our heads, the person who we believe to be the winner may not always be the person who comes out on top. Keep your head held high by adhering to the rules, remaining true to your values, and never compromising your honor. And it's not a crime at all," says Juli Chan.

The song’s cinematic video has a distinctively vintage feel, with smooth shots over a chess board showing that Juli is carefully determining her next move. The music video was inspired by the cult "Immortal Game" of chess, which took place in London in 1851. The game is packed with daring figure sacrifices.

"I enjoy the game of chess and am still learning. If you've got a good move, find an even better one! I believe we've all been caught up in our emotions at times, unsure of our next move”, says Juli.

Just like the "Immortal Game," it seems Juli Chan is redefining her craft in the music industry in the same way. It's bold, daring, and unapologetic.

Juli began taking vocal lessons at a young age and acquired experience in music by performing on different stages, from competitions to television music shows and festivals. The year 2021 also opened the door to an international career for the artist. The cover of "Joe Le Taxi", performed by her, reached the top of the French RTS FM radio charts and was played by over 30 other radio stations in France.

"And now that I'm motivating myself by coming up with new sounds, lyrics, and melodies, I'm also crafting them. I think I've always been aware of it. My passion for music is limitless and unending," says Juli.

Those who want to collaborate with Juli Chan may reach out to her on her official pages. Others who wish to stay up-to-date with Juli Chan may follow her on Facebook and Instagram @julichanposh for more information.

