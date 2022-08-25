MSU Denver Chooses AstroTurf for Three New Fields at the Assembly Athletic Complex

Metropolitan State University of Denver opts for AstroTurf®, the inventor of the original artificial turf system, for three new fields at its prestigious Assembly Athletic Complex. The school is replacing the soccer, baseball, and softball fields, giving the Roadrunners high-tech turf systems in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metropolitan State University of Denver opts for AstroTurf®, the inventor of the original artificial turf system, for three new fields at its prestigious Assembly Athletic Complex. The school is replacing the soccer, baseball, and softball fields, giving the Roadrunners high-tech turf systems in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Assembly Athletic Complex, formerly known as the Regency Athletic Conference, is one of the top NCAA Division II outdoor athletic facilities in the West. It has hosted several major sporting events, including the 2016 NCAA Division II Spring Sports Festival and the 2019, 2021, and 2022 Division II Softball Championships, and is home to both the MSU Denver Roadrunners and local youth sports leagues.

The new fields will add even more appeal to the complex, helping it to continue its position as a prime facility for tournaments and other important sporting events. All three AstroTurf® systems were manufactured using unmatched quality standards and are designed to enhance playability and aesthetics.

"We're excited about the new turf at the Assembly Athletic Complex," said Todd Thurman, MSU Denver Director of Athletics. "Our new fields are of better quality and will last longer than the original ones did because of the advances in technology. And the fields at our outdoor complex will not only be great places for our players to play, but they will also properly showcase our facilities as among the best in NCAA Division II."

The new MSU soccer field is a LigaTurf system with a special RootZone layer that reduces infill migration and increases the longevity of the field. LigaTurf meets elite playing standards and is used at FIFA-certified facilities across the country.

The synthetic fibers in the new turf provide a grass-like playing surface that promotes better cleat release and reduces torque transmission to the joints. Student-athletes will also benefit from the surface's durability – LigaTurf is known for being a predictable playing surface that doesn't lose its uniformity even after years of heavy usage.

"The complex as a whole shows the commitment by the athletic department to, not only our soccer programs, but to the baseball, softball and tennis programs," said Kat Mertz, MSU Denver women's soccer coach. "The new field provides an excellent student-athlete experience. The surface plays really well."

The fields are being installed by AstroTurf certified installer Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions. The Colorado-based company has been working to provide the best possible design and build of sports fields for more than 20 years.

"Partnering with MSU Denver to provide a new playing surface was a big dream of Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions as a whole organization," said Lacey Hartman, president of Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions. "We are lucky to have been chosen to work with Metro State out of the other applicants. We really look forward to seeing the athletes play on these fields and provide the latest and greatest turf in the industry. AstroTurf Rootzone turf is my first choice for my children to play sports on, we are happy to provide that for the university."

For MSU Softball and Baseball, the school is installing AstroTurf's Diamond Series RBI fields. These are customizable turf systems that come with a RootZone layer to optimize performance and ensure realistic ball hops.

Diamond Series RBI fields use legend-shaped polyethylene monofilament fibers in the infield and outfield to replicate natural grass, and diamond-shaped monofilament fibers in the infield, batter's box, and pitcher's mound to mimic the texture and firmness of real clay. It's the combination of specialized fibers and tailored infill ratios that make these fields ideal for collegiate play.

"We're excited to have a chance to play on our new turf," said Ryan Strain, MSU Denver baseball coach. "It's top-of-the-line, the best you can get out there. To have that for our field will be tremendous for our guys. And as we get into the season, not knowing how the weather will be in Colorado, we'll have a better chance to get our games in with this surface. It's a real benefit for our guys, not only for practice but for games. It'll help ensure our guys get the best experience they possibly can."

MSU Denver, which plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, is well-known for cultivating incredible athletes. The school has produced 239 All-American athletes and, since 1998, has won 35 tournament championships.

The Roadrunners baseball team is ranked second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and won the 2022 RMAC tournament title, and the softball team is ranked 4th. The men's and women's soccer teams are currently ranked 5th and 7th in the conference.

About AstroTurf®

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.

About Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions:

Serving Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico for over 20 years, Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions is a regional distributor of AstroTurf® systems. Their team excels at converting grass fields to synthetic turf and designing playing field surfaces to maximize performance, longevity, and environmental benefits. The company specializes in sports fields, playgrounds, and residential turf landscaping.

Media Contact

Chris Stephens, AstroTurf, 706-218-5394, chris.stephens@astroturf.com

SOURCE AstroTurf