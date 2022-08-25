Candice Eastridge's newly released "21 Days of Faith, Hope, and Love: Experiencing the Goodness of God" shares an encouraging message of God's love

"21 Days of Faith, Hope, and Love: Experiencing the Goodness of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Candice Eastridge is an enjoyable devotional that empowers and motivates over a three-week span to leave readers feeling rejuvenated in faith.

Eastridge shares, "21 Days of Faith, Hope, and Love is a devotional written for you. In the world that we live in today, we need hope now more than ever. We need daily time with God, and we need to remember that God is good and there is good in this world. We need faith in God and hope for the future. We need love because we need to show people God through our love, because our love comes from him. If you are a new believer, nonbeliever, or someone wanting to spend more in the word and with God, I hope you find this devotional a positive reminder of how good God really is and how valuable reading the word of God daily is for your relationship with him."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candice Eastridge's new book will empower and encourage as readers participate in each daily exercise.

Eastridge shares in hopes of connecting new and established believers with an encouraging resource for personal and spiritual growth.

Consumers can purchase "21 Days of Faith, Hope, and Love: Experiencing the Goodness of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "21 Days of Faith, Hope, and Love: Experiencing the Goodness of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

