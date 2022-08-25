Ricardo L. Ogdon Launches A Pyramid Lake Story: Below The Surface

Ricardo L. Ogdon is a Paraguayan advertiser and the author of A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface. The book is available for readers on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and New York-based publisher Piramide Dorada Publications website.

Fiction books and novels are often inspired by real-world events, spruced with authentic feelings, and finished with the author’s unique touch. None of the myriads of novel releases on this topic stands out as Ricardo L. Ogdon’s A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface.

Mr. Ogdon is also a graphic designer, photographer, the owner of an e-commerce shop, and web developer. With such a plethora of diverse interests and occupations, Mr. Ogdon had an abundance of opportunities to experience life from numerous unique angles.

The inspiration behind Mr. Ogdon becoming an author after years of advertising, leading ad campaigns for world-class companies, designing websites, and photographing came to him while he was living in Washoe County, Nevada.

As an avid creator and fan of natural beauties, Mr. Ogdon wanted to learn as much as possible about the local folklore and the history of the place he frequented. As he got in touch with Native-American mythology, he had an opportunity to listen to innumerable stories, which ultimately propelled him to pen his perception of Washoe County’s rich and vivid history. Mr. Ogdon’s imagination created an incredible world hidden from view “deep underneath Pyramid Lake.”

And thus, A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface came to be - a story of parallel universes coexisting, converging, and ultimately conflicting. This novel is a tale of light versus shadow, excitement, consternation, and a level of magic beyond supernatural and time travel. It is a tale of fates and destinies clashing to sculpt the world in favor of the winning side. This book is the first of three belonging to a trilogy Ricardo L. Ogdon will publish under the publishing firm Piramide Dorada Publications in Manhattan, New York.

In Mr. Ogdon’s words, A Pyramid Lake Story is:

“This book series is a work of fiction that takes place in two different realities: our materialized world and the spiritual realm. Both realities converge in a mystical portal underneath Pyramid Lake. Centuries ago, the Native American tribe Paiute that used to inhabit it became aware of a great danger threatening to destroy the world. At the same time, the United States continued to expand to the west, unleashing a bloody battle between the white faces and the Paiute,” as quoted by Ricardo.

New York-based publishing firm Piramide Dorada Publications to publish the novel in additional languages.

Ricardo L. Ogdon’s A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface will also become available in Spanish by early 2023 through a partnership with Raquel Lebron Traducciones, a literary translator specializing in Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

Piramide Dorada Publications is exploring additional languages for future releases.Mr. Ricardo has published A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface via his publishing company Piramide Dorada Publications. It is also available on Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

A Pyramid Lake Story is available in several formats, including hardcover, paperback, and Kindle. Readers can find QR codes embedded in Mr. Ogdon’s work to download additional multimedia content.

More information about A Pyramid Lake Story and Mr. Ricardo L. Ogdon is available on Piramide Dorada Publications’ official website.

Media Contact

Piramide Dorada Publications

Ricardo L. Ogdon

United States