Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,012 in the last 365 days.

Ricardo L. Ogdon Launches A Pyramid Lake Story: Below The Surface

Ricardo L. Ogdon is a Paraguayan advertiser and the author of A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface. The book is available for readers on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and New York-based publisher Piramide Dorada Publications website.

Fiction books and novels are often inspired by real-world events, spruced with authentic feelings, and finished with the author’s unique touch. None of the myriads of novel releases on this topic stands out as Ricardo L. Ogdon’s A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface.

Mr. Ogdon is also a graphic designer, photographer, the owner of an e-commerce shop, and web developer. With such a plethora of diverse interests and occupations, Mr. Ogdon had an abundance of opportunities to experience life from numerous unique angles.

The inspiration behind Mr. Ogdon becoming an author after years of advertising, leading ad campaigns for world-class companies, designing websites, and photographing came to him while he was living in Washoe County, Nevada. 

As an avid creator and fan of natural beauties, Mr. Ogdon wanted to learn as much as possible about the local folklore and the history of the place he frequented. As he got in touch with Native-American mythology, he had an opportunity to listen to innumerable stories, which ultimately propelled him to pen his perception of Washoe County’s rich and vivid history. Mr. Ogdon’s imagination created an incredible world hidden from view “deep underneath Pyramid Lake.”

And thus, A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface came to be - a story of parallel universes coexisting, converging, and ultimately conflicting. This novel is a tale of light versus shadow, excitement, consternation, and a level of magic beyond supernatural and time travel. It is a tale of fates and destinies clashing to sculpt the world in favor of the winning side. This book is the first of three belonging to a trilogy Ricardo L. Ogdon will publish under the publishing firm Piramide Dorada Publications in Manhattan, New York. 

In Mr. Ogdon’s words, A Pyramid Lake Story is:

“This book series is a work of fiction that takes place in two different realities: our materialized world and the spiritual realm. Both realities converge in a mystical portal underneath Pyramid Lake. Centuries ago, the Native American tribe Paiute that used to inhabit it became aware of a great danger threatening to destroy the world. At the same time, the United States continued to expand to the west, unleashing a bloody battle between the white faces and the Paiute,” as quoted by Ricardo.

New York-based publishing firm Piramide Dorada Publications to publish the novel in additional languages.

Ricardo L. Ogdon’s A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface will also become available in Spanish by early 2023 through a partnership with Raquel Lebron Traducciones, a literary translator specializing in Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

Piramide Dorada Publications is exploring additional languages for future releases.Mr. Ricardo has published A Pyramid Lake Story: Below the Surface via his publishing company Piramide Dorada Publications. It is also available on Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

A Pyramid Lake Story is available in several formats, including hardcover, paperback, and Kindle. Readers can find QR codes embedded in Mr. Ogdon’s work to download additional multimedia content. 

More information about A Pyramid Lake Story and Mr. Ricardo L. Ogdon is available on Piramide Dorada Publications’ official website

Media Contact
Company Name:

Piramide Dorada Publications


Contact Person:

Ricardo L. Ogdon


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://piramidedorada.com/pages/a-pyramid-lake-story-below-the-surface

You just read:

Ricardo L. Ogdon Launches A Pyramid Lake Story: Below The Surface

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.