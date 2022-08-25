Juniper Systems Limited Introduces the All-New Mesa Pro Rugged Tablet

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited are excited to enter the 10-inch rugged tablet market with the introduction and launch of the all-new Mesa® Pro Rugged Tablet. Featuring 11th-generation Intel® Core™ processors, a Microsoft® Windows 11 operating system, device customisation options, a 10-inch sunlight-readable display, and Juniper Rugged™ design, the Mesa Pro will be the most robust 10-inch rugged tablet on the market. Mesa Pro is now available for pre-order and will be shipping starting in the fourth quarter of 2022.



‘We are excited to enter the 10-inch rugged tablet market for the first time', said Mr. Darren Hellstern, product manager for Mesa Pro at Juniper Systems, Inc. ‘Mesa Pro offers powerful processing, a rugged design meant for any environment, and is a versatile workstation that can be used in the office or the field'.

Standard Mesa Pro units come equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Intel Core i7 and Celeron™ versions of the device are also available. Each Mesa Pro configuration offers powerful performance and allows users to select a level of computing performance that best fits their needs while having options that meet their budgets.

‘This is the first time we have offered various performance levels for one of our devices', said Mr. Hellstern. ‘The needs that users have vary greatly, so it was important to us to offer performance tiers. From running CAD programs, to viewing construction plans, to mapping, and mounted vehicle solutions, the Mesa Pro fits the processing needs of many users. We're happy to help users determine what level of performance they need'.

The 10-inch Mesa Pro joins the current Mesa family of 7-inch tablets. The Mesa family was started in 2010 with the launch of the Mesa Rugged Notepad. Juniper Systems' current Mesa lineup includes the Mesa 3 running either Windows or Android™ operating systems. With the launch of Mesa Pro, both a 7-inch and 10-inch Mesa tablet are now available.

‘Mesa devices have served our customers for over a decade', said Mr. Simon Bowe, managing director for Juniper Systems Limited. ‘We are proud to add Mesa Pro to our array of incredible tablet computers and offer more options to users around the world'.

To learn more about Mesa Pro visit our product page. Juniper Systems Limited are now accepting pre-orders for the Mesa Pro. To be among the first to receive it, please contact us to learn more about pricing, customisations, and availability.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com/) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers, GNSS receivers, and mapping software, creating field data collection solutions for extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems' innovative mobile technology in the railway, geomatics, mapping, surveying, construction, industrial, natural resources, mining, military, utilities and public sector markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41e0eccc-6bb3-4fca-af14-af43f78f43d5