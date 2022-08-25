Cell Harvesting Systems Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Market Data Forecast, the global market size for cell harvesting systems is estimated to grow from USD 8.1 Billion USD by 2027 from USD 4.32 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2027.
Cell culture is the process of isolating or separating the viable (active/not dead) cells from the cluster of cells in cell culture. When a cell culture is grown, any biological tissue sample cells are left in growth serum to provide nutrients and multiply it to the desired quantity. However, after the cell culture growth, the target cells need to be isolated from the bunch of cells in the cell culture. This process of collecting the yield like in farming is called harvesting. these harvested cells can be obtained by using different methods like centrifugation, separation, etc.; these isolated cells are essential for research and development in cell biology. Researchers greatly value the process of cell culture; therefore, there have been new techniques and products in the biopharmaceutical departments for fast and efficient cell harvesting.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell harvesting systems market?
Covid 19 has had a wide range of effects in various markets. The epidemic impacted the delivery, production, and supply chains and made it difficult to get goods because of the government-imposed lockdowns and the stringent social distance laws. The healthcare sector was one of the markets that incurred losses due to these restrictions. Because patients were the only thing that mattered, there were few specialists, and no consideration was given to the other areas of healthcare.
However, the pandemic has positively impacted the cell harvesting market as research and development of the covid vaccine required advanced cell harvesting. In addition, the governments realized the importance of cell harvesting not only in the development of the covid vaccine but also for the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. there are also reports of post covid cardiac symptoms, which can be researched with the help of cell harvesting. The pandemic, therefore, has benefitted the market for cell harvesting.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The need for bone marrow transplants and, consequently, the demand for cell harvesting are both increased by the rise in the prevalence of blood cancer. Therefore, increasing investment in cell-based research, biopharmaceutical companies, and regenerative medicine is the market's main growth driver. Additionally, the rising frequency of infectious and chronic disorders significantly boosts market expansion.
On the other hand, the rise in cell research initiatives and the increased focus on cell therapies are promoting market expansion in this area. Additionally, many technological advancements in the healthcare industry fuel the creation of new and improved technologies with better results, which is anticipated to drive the cell harvesting systems market throughout the anticipated period.
The rise in stem cell research is probably going to help with the spread of stem cell harvesting at academic institutions and R&D facilities.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE CELL SIGNALING MARKET:
Based on the application, the peripheral blood segment is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period due to its applications in stem cell culture and transplants. Due to the positive results from stem cell culture due to the use of peripheral blood, the segment is supported by the government and is expected to dominate the market. The bone marrow and umbilical cord segments are right after the peripheral blood segment is generating revenue for the market due to the transplantation advantages of the tissues. The adipose tissue segment is also fast growing with the increasing popularity of procedures like liposuctions.
Based on end-user, due to the numerous ways that cell harvesting is used in healthcare systems for research and development, the hospital segment dominated the market. Additionally, the hospital's increased funding and investment capacity in research and academic institutions linked to hospitals serving as research centers for stem cell growth are expected to help the segment dominate the market.
Based on end-user, as the method eradicates the ethical concerns surrounding the destruction of an embryo during abortions, the blastomere extraction segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
The North American region is expected to dominate the market due to the high rates of chronic diseases in countries like the U.S. and Canada, along with the high maintenance of medical procedures and disposable incomes in the region. Additionally, the recent research on stem cell transplantation in many American institutes is driving this market to grow.
The European region is also expected to due to the increasing government support and development of healthcare facilities. In addition, the growing cases of chronic diseases and the need for stem cell transplantation in Asia-Pacific are expected to drive the market in countries like Japan, India, China and Others.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE CELL HARVESTING SYSTEMS MARKET:
• Argos Technologies, Inc.
• Bertin Technologies
• Arthrex, Inc.
• Brand GmBh + CO KG
• Thomas Scientific
• Tereflex, Inc.
• Tomtec
• Avita Medical
• Terumo Corporation
• Perkin Elmer, Inc.
• Arthrex, Inc.
