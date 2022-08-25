Hair Mask Market Expected to Reach $886.4 Million by 2026 ; North America accounted for nearly 30.0% share

Hair Mask Market

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Hair Mask Market by Nature, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global hair mask market size was valued at $597.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $886.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 30.0% share of the hair mask market.

Key players profiled in the hair mask market analysis include Procter & Gamble, Leonor Greyl USA, Aveda Corporation, L’Oréal Inc., Unilever Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever group, Coty Inc., Avalon Natural Products, Inc., Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas S.L., and others.

Over the past couple of decades, there has been rise in concerns over the hair density, hair fall as well as the quality of hair that needs to be maintained from time to time among the customers. This boosts the demand for various hair care products such as shampoo, conditioners, and others. Hair mask is one such hair care product that has been experiencing similar kind of demand from the target customers. Hair mask, which is being formulated with essential oil and lipids, helps in nourishing and strengthening of one’s hair.

Some of the key manufacturers in the global hair mask market, have been strategizing on the inclusion of natural ingredient in their products owing to the rise in demand for natural cosmetic products among the target customers,. For instance, Aveda Corporation has been using natural ingredients such as Quinoa Seed Extract, Amurense Bark Extract, Limnanthes Alba (Meadow foam) Seed Oil, and others for the production of hair mask products.

Some of the hair mask products contain chemical ingredients that can be used for cleaning & conditioning. Presence of chemicals such as triclosan, phthalates, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are expected to cause scalp-related allergies and problems. Thus, rise in scalp-related problem due to application of chemicals in hair care products directly hampers the growth of the professional hair care services & products demand. On the other hand, organic ingredients in these products can improve the results and minimize the risk of scalp related problems such as irritation and itching. Organic hair mask products can provide vibrant results such as enhanced hair shine, improved hair strength, and reduced hair fall, which is anticipated to provide future hair mask market growth opportunity.

Over the past couple of years, there has been rising preference over organic products no matter it is food or a cosmetic products. Customers always seek for transparency on product they use on daily basis. According to USDA, the global organic retail market was being valued at US$90 Billion in 2016 and is being anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. As a result, hair mask manufacturers have been considering using organic ingredients for processing. Hence organic hair mask market sights opportunity to gain higher traction during forecast period.

The global hair mask market is segmented on the basis of nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on nature, the hair mask market is classified into natural, organic, and synthetic. By end user, the hair mask market is further sub-segmented into household and commercial. By distribution channel, the hair mask market is divided into online and offline. Based on region, the hair mask market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings of the Hair Mask Market :

In 2018, based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for around higher value market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, based on end user, the commercial segment accounted for around 70.3% hair mask market share.

In 2018, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% throughout the hair mask market forecast.

