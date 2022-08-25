Greenberg Traurig's Ann Motl and Gregory S. Schwartz Recognized as Minnesota Lawyer 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Award Honorees

Two associates in the Minneapolis office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected to receive diversity and inclusion awards from Minnesota Lawyer.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two associates in the Minneapolis office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected to receive diversity and inclusion awards from Minnesota Lawyer. Greenberg Traurig's Ann Motl and Gregory S. Schwartz will be recognized at a ceremony Oct. 7 as Minnesota Lawyer 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Award honorees deemed to have "made a significant impact, with respect to diversity and inclusion, on the greater community or within their organizations," according to the publication.

Motl, a member of Greenberg Traurig's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice, was selected based on her work establishing the Minnesota Disability Bar Association (MDisBA). MDisBA is the second state disability bar association in the United States and has approximately 50 members. MDisBA is currently seeking non-profit tax status and serves disabled legal professionals and allies in the state of Minnesota by providing legal education, disability-related communications, and mentorship. Motl leverages her mechanical engineering background in her products liability practice, concentrating on defending medical device manufacturers. Motl is also a registered patent attorney with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She has represented pro bono clients in Social Security disability appeals, housing, and habeas matters while working with the Minnesota Chapter's Pro Se Project, the Volunteer Lawyers Network, and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.

Schwartz, a member of the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, was selected for the award in recognition of his wide-ranging leadership in the Asian Pacific American legal community. He is president of the Korean American Bar Association of Minnesota, a past president of the Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association, and a past board member of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Additionally, he works with Twin Cities Diversity in Practice, a consortium of law firms and corporate legal departments committed to fostering the success of diverse attorneys. As a chemical engineer and patent attorney, Schwartz's practice focuses on the development, protection, and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patent rights. He is experienced in developing and managing global patent portfolios. Schwartz is also experienced in due diligence, freedom-to-operate evaluations, and related opinion work.

