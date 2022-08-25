Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,461 in the last 365 days.

Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite MGNI, the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following financial conferences:

  • Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Management will present at 9:30 a.m. ET and host in-person investor meetings.
  • Benchmark Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Management will host in-person investor meetings.

A live webcast of the Evercore ISI presentation will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of Magnite's investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Magnite

We're Magnite MGNI, the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Nick Kormeluk
949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com


You just read:

Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.