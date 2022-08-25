Shaw Industries Named to Forbes 2022 List of Best Employers in Georgia

Company awarded for fourth consecutive year, ranking 28th in the state.

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) has been recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Employer for Georgia 2022. The company has been named to this prestigious list since the list's inception. This year, Shaw was ranked 28th, a testament to the company's continued commitment to excellence for its associates.

"Each day more than 20,000 talented Shaw associates come together to create a better future for our people, the communities we are connected to and the customers that we serve," says Torrance Ford, vice president of talent management. "They are the key to our continued success, and we are so appreciative of all that they do to make Shaw an award-winning organization. With 75 percent of our associates based in Georgia, it is an honor to be recognized as one of the best employers in our home state."

This recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America's Best-In-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

Respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and diversity.

To join Shaw's Best-In-State team, visit shawinc.com/careers.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are more than 20,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit http://www.shawinc.com.

ABOUT FORBES

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.

# # #

Media Contact

Meagan Scott, Shaw Industries, 7065322211, meagan.scott@shawinc.com

SOURCE Shaw Industries