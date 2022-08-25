USD 1.07 Bn growth expected in Cellulose Acetate Market -- Driven by growth of the textile industry in APAC

NEW YORK , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cellulose Acetate Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 1.07 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.23% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio categorizes the global cellulose acetate market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market within the global chemicals market. The global diversified chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse range of chemical products that are not included in the categories of industrial gases, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals or fertilizers, and agricultural chemicals.

The global cellulose acetate market is fragmented. The market comprises many regional and international players. The report identifies Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA as some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the textile industry in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations and policies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The competitive landscape of the cellulose acetate market provides details of competitors. Details include company profile, company finances, revenue, market potential, R&D investment, new market initiatives, global footprint, manufacturing locations and facilities, manufacturing capabilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launches, and products. Request Sample Report Here

The global cellulose acetate market is segmented as below:

The fiber segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. Factors such as easy availability, low cost, and the wide acceptability of cellulose acetate among end-user industries are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the growing demand for cellulose acetate fibers from the cigarette industry is contributing to the segment growth.

Application

Filtration



Electronics



Textile and Consumer Goods



Packaging



Others

Filtration was the largest segment of the market in 2021 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The increasing use of cellulose acetate in the production of cigarette filters is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 57% of the global market share. The expansion of the textile industry is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the availability of skilled labor and the presence of several global and regional cellulose acetate manufacturers are expected to further aid in the growth of the cellulose acetate market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cellulose acetate market report covers the following areas:

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cellulose acetate market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cellulose acetate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cellulose acetate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cellulose acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cellulose acetate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulose acetate market vendors

Related Reports:

Cellulose Acetate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.07 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for diversified chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Filtration

Electronics

Textile and consumer goods

Packaging

Others

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Filtration - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Textile and consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.7.1 Water treatment

5.7.2 Medical and personal care

5.7.3 Print lamination

5.7.4 Sporting goods and toys

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Fiber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growth of textile industry in APAC

9.1.2 Increase in demand for glass fibers from developing countries

9.1.3 Rise in demand for cellulose acetate for cigarette filter production

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Stringent regulations and policies

9.2.2 Growth in awareness about health risks associated with cigarettes

9.2.3 Increase in raw material prices

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Product development of acetate filter tow

9.3.2 Innovation and product development in the cigarettes industry

9.3.3 Growing demand for cellulose acetate for additive manufacturing

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Borregaard ASA

Exhibit 56: Borregaard ASA - Overview

Exhibit 57: Borregaard ASA - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Borregaard ASA - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Borregaard ASA - Segment focus

11.4 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 60: Celanese Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Celanese Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Celanese Corp.-Key news

Exhibit 63: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Daicel Corp.

Exhibit 65: Daicel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Daicel Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news

Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Merck and Co. Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 76: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Exhibit 83: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 86: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Rotuba Extruders

Exhibit 88: Rotuba Extruders - Overview

Exhibit 89: Rotuba Extruders - Product and service

Exhibit 90: Rotuba Extruders - Key offerings

11.11 Sappi Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Sappi Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 92: Sappi Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 93: Sappi Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 94: Sappi Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Solvay SA

Exhibit 95: Solvay SA - Overview

Exhibit 96: Solvay SA - Business segments

Exhibit 97: Solvay SA – Key news

Exhibit 98: Solvay SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 99: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-07-bn-growth-expected-in-cellulose-acetate-market--driven-by-growth-of-the-textile-industry-in-apac-301609902.html

SOURCE Technavio