New Marketing Initiative Gives Dentists Something to Smile About

Program Helps Defang the Bite of Any Economic Downturn

August 24, 2002 - As the possibility of a recession looms on the not-so-distant horizon, many businesses are battening down the hatches, anticipating choppy seas. But for clients of Virtual DDS Support, the long-range forecast is for smooth sailing, thanks to the agency’s Recession Proof Dental Marketing initiative preparing them to weather whatever storm the financial markets may wreak.

Recession Proof Dental Marketing is geared toward the growing dental practice to help them not only remain economically buoyant but also grow their patient roster. Virtual DDS Support’s approach is three-pronged: maintain current patients while ensuring they are active patients; target new patients through hyper-focused marketing funnels; run promotional campaigns for current patients to refer their friends and family as new patients.

"We created this offer to help dental businesses navigate through the economic turmoil that we're in,” explains Amir Moghaddam, Co-Founder of Virtual DDS Support. “We achieve this by keeping the marketing overhead as efficient as possible and keeping the campaigns hyper-focused to provide the highest ROI. The goal is to not only get new patients to walk in the door but to also maintain the current pool of active patients in the practice."

"The dental industry has been known to be a recession-proof industry but it's a perception that is both accurate and inaccurate,” states Virtual DDS Support’s other Co-Founder, Ardi Safi. “The dental office has to adapt to become recession-proof while things are on the down-twirl, via optimization that needs to be established throughout all aspects of the business, from marketing to operations."

Recession Proof Dental Marketing is available to dental offices throughout the United States looking to shore up their financial position, no matter the economic forecast. For more information: https://www.ddsmarketing.io

Virtual DDS Support is a dental-specific marketing company providing holistic Chief Marketing Officer services, including high-quality website designs, Google and/or Facebook ads, television advertising, and billboards to ensure all aspects of marketing are covered. Most importantly, they provide training for clients’ front office and treatment coordinators on how to effectively capture and convert new patient opportunities. Virtual DDS Support has managed over $30 million in ad spend specifically in the dental market for their dental clients throughout the United States. Discover more at https://www.ddsmarketing.io

For more information, please contact Amir Moghaddam & Ardi Safi at info@vdsupport.com

