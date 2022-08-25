Lenin Torres Silva Receives the Proclamation "Houston Hispanic Behavior Initiative"

To talk about behavior is to focus on modeling aimed at improving intraspecific relationships across a set of stimuli in an environment certain. It is there, then, where the change towards a fuller life takes place, conscious under a driving force of norms, social values, and patterns fundamentals of socialization. Emphatic action that the Venezuelan Lenin Torres makes reference providing tools to expand that purpose in the community Hispanic from Texas City.

In this way and with the purpose of promoting the work that for more than 5 years Dr. Lenin Torres has been performing since his arrival in the city of Houston Texas in its focus to help the Latino community before and during COVID 19, the Mayor's communications office decided to proclaim on July 12, 2022 like the day of the “Houston Hispanic Behavior Initiative”.

In this way, Lenin Torres received the proclamation in the facilities of Lenin Torres Productions LLC, on behalf of Councilman Robert Gallego, for Mrs. Celia Valles, Shedule Outreach Coordinator and City representative. we count furthermore, with the honorable presence of the guest speaker, Mr. Felipe Reyes, Former Director of Communication Services at Houston Community College.

In this regard, Lenin Torres pointed out that: "this recognition is a representation of the work developed in the treatment and care of the Hispanic community through the professional work driven to provide valuable information for the mental health of the Latino and Hispanic community.”

In the same order of ideas, he indicated that this initiative "seeks to promote and introduce a positive role that contributes from the current influence of Hispanics in the community, towards the various spheres of Houstonian society under the challenge of raise the level of behavioral influence towards other groups, starting from the premise that more than 200 years after the founding of the United States, Hispanics living in Houston Texas have influenced in one way or another the greatness of this nation predicting that in the coming decades this group will have greater social, political, cultural and economic influence in this country.”

Lenin Torres is a psychotherapist, writer, author and lecturer, Doctor of Science, Doctor in Natural Medicine, PHD Candidate in Clinical Hypnosis, and Clinical Master in Hypnosis. Additionally, Torres has a Master's Degree in Behavioral Guidance,

LENIN TORRES PRODUCTIONS LLC. Master in Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), Specialist in Psychoneuroimmunology and writer of more than 32 scientific articles published in national and international magazines. He is the author of the best seller “Mis Padres y Yo”.

Currently, Lenin Torres works in the area of therapy and development of emotional skills in the city of Houston Texas and the United States of America.

The celebration and cocktail of guests and social media took place at the offices of Lenin Torres Productions located at 11200 Westheimer Road, suite #630 Houston TX, 77042.

