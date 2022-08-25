25 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 8 Practices Recognized in Latin Lawyer 250

Twenty-five attorneys and eight practices at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2022 edition of the Latin Lawyer 250, a guide to the leading business law firms of Latin America published by Latin Lawyer.

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 24, 2022

Latin Lawyer 250 recognized that "Greenberg Traurig LLP set out to provide an alternative to some of the traditional New York law firms, directing its efforts towards delivering a more cost-effective and client-centric approach without compromising on quality. Five decades on, and this focus has remained the same, enabling the firm to maintain close and long-standing relationships with some of the most important multinationals and family-run businesses operating in the region."

Highlighting that clients praised the firm's "client-centric approach," as well as its flexibility and agility in providing legal representation, Latin Lawyer noted that "the last three years have arguably been the busiest for Greenberg Traurig's Latin America practice, both in terms of the number of transactions, but also breadth of engagements."

"Given Latin Lawyer's focus on the region, we are especially proud to be recognized for the strength and longevity of our Latin America practice," said Antonio Peña, José Raz Guzmán, and Marc M. Rossell, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice. "For more than 50 years, we have partnered with our Latin American clients from the largest transactions to routine day-to-day matters, and it has been this client-focused approach and knowledge that continues to set us apart from other law firms in the region."

In the International section, Greenberg Traurig is highly recommended for services in the following areas: Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance, Arbitration, Banking & Finance, Corporate/Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Real Estate & Tourism.

In Mexico, Greenberg Traurig is highly recommended for services in the following areas: Antitrust & Competition, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Pro Bono, and Project Finance & Infrastructure.

Latin Lawyer 250 recognized attorneys in the following offices and practices:



