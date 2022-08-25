USD 12.83 Mn growth opportunity in Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market -- Europe to emerge as key market

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 12.83 million between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.58% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio categorizes the global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

The global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large-, medium-, and small-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most of the small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution.

Key vendors operating in the market include Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing consumption of pizza as a meal in developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Commercial Black Wood-fired Pizza Ovens



Commercial White Wood-fired Pizza Ovens

The commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Advantages such as faster cooking and retention of the nutritional content of pizza toppings are driving the demand for commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

31% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for customization in pizza and consumer preference for gluten-free pizzas are driving the growth of the regional market.

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report covers the following areas:

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market vendors

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 12.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Brazil, Russian Federation, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Californo

Exhibit 43: Californo - Overview



Exhibit 44: Californo - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Californo - Key offerings

10.4 EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens

Exhibit 46: EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens - Overview



Exhibit 47: EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens - Product and service



Exhibit 48: EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens - Key offerings

10.5 Fontana Forni USA

Exhibit 49: Fontana Forni USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 50: Fontana Forni USA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 51: Fontana Forni USA - Key offerings

10.6 Forza Forni Inc.

Exhibit 52: Forza Forni Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Forza Forni Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Forza Forni Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Le Panyol

Exhibit 55: Le Panyol - Overview



Exhibit 56: Le Panyol - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Le Panyol - Key offerings

10.8 Marra Forni

Exhibit 58: Marra Forni - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 59: Marra Forni - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 60: Marra Forni - Key offerings

10.9 Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL

Exhibit 61: Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL - Overview



Exhibit 62: Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL - Key offerings

10.10 Mugnaini Imports Inc.

Exhibit 64: Mugnaini Imports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Mugnaini Imports Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Mugnaini Imports Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens

Exhibit 67: The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens - Overview



Exhibit 68: The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens - Product and service



Exhibit 69: The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens - Key offerings

10.12 The Stone Bake Oven Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: The Stone Bake Oven Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: The Stone Bake Oven Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: The Stone Bake Oven Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology



Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

