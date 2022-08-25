FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific and ViewSonic Partner to Enhance Workplace Collaboration

Total visual solutions create engaging meetings and business outcomes supporting hybrid workstyles

SINGAPORE and TAIPEI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. today announced its partnership with ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, to distribute its high-performance monitors, commercial displays and projectors in the Asia Pacific. Sales of the equipment and solutions will be available from September onwards.

The partnership aims to amplify the benefits of hybrid working without the barrier of meeting location. Meetings, group discussions, events and collaborative sessions can be carried out seamlessly at any time, and anywhere. With employees now placing more emphasis on work/life balance, virtual meetings could potentially improve employee's engagement, productivity, and well-being with the correct meeting equipment used.

"We are excited to collaborate with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. We share the same goals in building modern workspaces and in providing more options to how and where people work," said Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer, ViewSonic. "By integrating ViewSonic's total visual solutions and FUJIFILM Business Innovation's regional expertise, the partnership will help companies modernize their offices and help support hybrid work in the post-pandemic era."

"ViewSonic's partnership underscores FUJIFILM Business Innovation's commitment to our customers in helping them transition seamlessly into the hybrid workstyles and communicate better with their stakeholders," said Masatsugu Naito, President, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. "And harnessing the global branding and technological innovation of ViewSonic, we will deliver premium workplace solutions to all businesses in the Asia Pacific, enabling them to enjoy effective business communication and to realize their goals."

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers' businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one's creativity to maximise organisational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name from Fuji Xerox to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region. https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

