Sounder Becomes Audacy's Official Brand Safety Partner, Providing Verified Data Intelligence to Advertisers

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounder, an audio intelligence platform that builds powerful data solutions to unlock podcast monetization, brand safety, contextual targeting, and discoverability for audio content, today announced it will provide its verified data intelligence to Audacy, a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news, and sports brands. Audacy will leverage Sounder's Audio Data Cloud and its best-in-class brand safety solution to ensure advertisers can confidently and transparently invest in Audacy's expansive catalog of diverse content.

Sounder's brand safety solution will enable advertisers to purchase media across Audacy's robust podcast portfolio, including favorites from Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios and 2400Sports, backed by the assurance that it adheres to the brand's safety guidelines, including those outlined by the IAB and GARM.

"We're thrilled to be providing a trusted brand safety solution to the industry's largest audio publishers, helping unlock more inventory and increasing the value of their audio content," Sounder CEO and Co-founder Kal Amin said. "With Sounder's Audio Data Cloud, we're integrating a layer of data that is crucial for advertisers to feel confident taking advantage of the world's high level of engagement with podcasts."

Sounder's Audio Data Cloud leverages proprietary speech recognition technology and powerful AI/ML models to enable large publishers to quickly gain access to auto-generated episode ratings, full transcripts, keywords, summaries, topics, and more across vast libraries of content. This actionable data allows publishers to maximize the value of their content catalog.

"As high-profile brands continue to invest in podcasting at scale, they want to protect themselves just as they do in other forms of media," said Ken Lagana, Executive Vice President of Digital Sales, Audacy. "We chose to partner with Sounder because of their market-leading brand safety solutions, and to further build our commitment to providing advertisers with the tools they need to continue to drive podcast investment even higher."

About Sounder

Sounder is an audio intelligence platform that builds powerful data solutions to unlock podcast monetization, brand safety, contextual targeting, and discoverability for audio content. Founded in 2019 by former Google and Spotify executives, Sounder builds advanced speech recognition technology and AI/ML models that enable media publishers to better monetize their content catalog. Learn more about Sounder's data solutions and APIs at sounder.fm.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. AUD is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at http://www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

Media Contact

Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies, +1 (202) 841-5963, kristin@ksquaredstrategies.com

SOURCE Sounder