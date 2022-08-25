Toshiba Releases Stepping Motor Driver IC That Contributes to Saving Space on Circuit Boards

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has expanded its lineup of stepping motor driver ICs with the launch of "TB67S549FTG," a stepping motor driver IC housed in a small package, with built-in constant-current control that does not require external circuit components. The new driver contributes to saving space on circuit boards and is suited for industrial equipment such as office automation and financial equipment. Shipments start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005284/en/

TB67S549FTG uses Toshiba's DMOS FET[1] for its output power transistor, and features a motor output voltage rating of 40V and a motor output current rating of 1.5A[2]. Use of the QFN24 package reduces the mounting area to about 64% of the QFN32 package used for Toshiba's current product, TB67S539FTG. This helps save space on circuit boards.

In addition, the new driver incorporates a current detection part for constant-current motor control, and requires no external capacitor for a charge pump circuit. This will reduce external circuit components, thereby saving space on circuit boards.

TB67S549FTG supports motor power supply voltages from 4.5V to 33V, and has a current consumption of up to 1μA in sleep mode, making it widely usable for 12V/24V power supply applications.

Toshiba will continue to develop products for a wide range of applications, and to provide total solutions that contribute to user design simplification, board area reduction, and total cost reduction.

Notes:

[1] Double-Diffused MOSFET

[2] The actual current that can drive motors is limited by ambient temperature, power supply voltage and other operating conditions.

Applications

Printers

Multi-function printers (MFPs)

Automatic teller machines (ATMs)

Money-changing machines

Surveillance cameras

Projectors

Features

Small QFN24 package: 4.0mm × 4.0mm (typ.)

External current detection resistor is not required for constant current motor control.

Requiring no external capacitor for charge pump circuit.

Low power consumption in a sleep mode: I M1 =1μA (max)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @T a =25°C) Part number TB67S549FTG Operation ranges Motor power supply V M (V) @T a =-20 to 85°C 4.5 to 33 Absolute maximum ratings Motor output voltage V OUT (V) 40 Motor output current I OUT (A) 1.5 Supported motors Bipolar stepping motor Output transistor between

drain and source On resistance

(upper + lower)

R ON(D-S) typ. (Ω) @V M =24V,

T j =25°C,

I OUT =2.0A 1.2 Power consumption I M1 max (μA) @Sleep mode 1 Safety function Over-current detection, Thermal shutdown, Under voltage lockout Package Name QFN24 Size typ. (mm) 4.0×4.0 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online

Follow the link below for more on the new product.

TB67S549FTG

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba's stepping motor driver ICs.

Stepping Motor Driver ICs

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:

TB67S549FTG

Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005284/en/