Survival and 'Play With Earn' in the city of the future

A race for survival: Rule or Be Ruled and Play With Earn in the city of the future



Ajman, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIVO Venture F.Z.C. A satisfying open world for players to experience an ultimate tactical and survival gameplay, while offering the potential earning and investment opportunities with the 'Play With Earn' model that brings maximum benefits to its players. GaliXCity - INO ready to be deployed on 26/08, the project has been through testnet with flying results and will enter mainnet in September 2022 . This is the first GameFi product in the NEMO ecosystem - Studio Gihot's long-term NFT metaverse project, funded and published by AIVO Venture F.Z.C.

Build an artificial city, create tangible assets

In a saturated market full of blooming GameFi titles and projects, GaliXCity is a rare MMORT NFT project that is built to recreate a fantasy cyberpunk city, with eye-catching action sequences and countless challenging activities, interact with other players and create a new world in the player's image. Amidst the ruins after the meteorite impact, you will enter a fierce race for survival between the survivors, to become the ruler or suffer the fate of the ruled. And the player's main mission will revolves around the reconstruction of the GaliXCity universe through various means: setting up your own Cyborg army, using heavy weapons (guns, jets, tanks, ... ), build cities and mine resources.

The territories and resources you own in GaliXCity are fully convertible into NFT assets to be exchanged and traded on the Marketplace system in an open and transparent manner.

Designed by a studio with more than 10 years of experience in game making, GaliXCity has successfully completed the "PLAY" part of the game, it is able to trigger its players emotional response, an in-depth experience - a feeling that will leave players breathtaking.

As for the EARN part, the devs at GaliXCity has worked hard to create a fair 'Earning' and 'Investment' environment for specific target groups and built the NEMO platform - monitoring the main token value and operating/regulating the digital decentralized economy in the game.

NEMO Token is a self-regulated algorithmic based token

Unlike "Unstable" Tokens in other GameFi projects, NEMO is, like it's name suggest, "Stable" with a constant rate: 1 NEMO = $0.1 (USDT).

Under the supervision and operated by the NEMO Platform, the financial economy in GaliXCity will be able to fight inflation, regulate supply and demand and keep a stable balance, ensuring a sustainable and fair "earning" environment that is best for both players and investors.

How to Earn in GaliXCity?

For GaliXCity players, participating in daily survival combat activities in the game such as PvE, PvP, AvA, boss hunting can earn them NEMO tokens and resources for trading on the NEMO Platform.

For investors, you can join this project as a player to search, collect resources and NFTs to do profitable business on the marketplace.

Are you farmers with an abundance of resources? Allocate human resources, calculate investment costs, research gameplay and 'earning' mechanics right away to collect NEMO and resources and make a quick profit on the marketplace.

For Game Guilds with strong communities, willing to cooperate and share profits, expanding the GaliXCity universe will be supported by the Project's policies.

Especially if you are a landowner of GaliXCity, the territory they own will be registered through every server of the project, continuously proliferating infinite resources with the Free Mint Hero NFT mechanics. Finally, landowners can upgrade the land to get more "NEMOs" or put their NFT on the Marketplace to earn more NEMO Tokens.

Why ‘Play With Earn'?

To ensure the interests of players and investors will always be high, GaliXCity operates under the 'Play-With-Earn' model with tokenomic spending most of the allocation for the community. To own tokens, all users from players to investors, development team, venture capitals, etc. must participate in the project's activities such as playing, farming and multi-playing, contributing to general development of the game. This means that there will be no pre-mint tokens or priority tokens to be sold to investment funds earlier than everyone else.

The Play With Earn mechanics brings benefits and fairness to those who participate in GaliXCity:

Players or investors: can join the game and test the product for free. Then, if you love this virtual world and find it a worthwhile investment opportunity, you can start investing right away through NEMO coins at the NEMO Platform.

For the project founding team: they skip the traditional fundraising and improve the proper distribution of tokens.

For the community: Offering the opportunity to participate and buy and sell tokens from the very beginning, and at the same time, be given the right to personal governance, to contribute ideas to the project development team.

For smaller investors: Having the opportunity to buy tokens as reserve funds, not afraid of large investors "discharge" in bulk causing the token to drop in price (Rug Pull).

For VCs: With NEMO being a stable token with a fixed exchange rate and a Play With Earn mechanism, VCs will no longer make profits by hoarding and "discharging" tokens. Instead, GaliXCity offers the opportunity to become a NEMO Agent for VCs with a suitable discount for each subscription package, with its own policies and benefits, guaranteeing them a Mystery Box at each INO sale.



Currently, the project has announced it's roadmap for 2023 with a vision to complete and release 4 GameFi products in the NEMO ecosystem within 2 years, and at the same time open up the surreal NFT Metaverse experience, taking the city of GaliXCity be it's center. The soon-to-be integrated VR-AR technology will also bring the most realistic and vivid perspective to this blockbuster NFT product.

