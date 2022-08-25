Vantage Circle Bagged the Brandon Hall Excellence Award (Silver) in the Talent Management Segment

Vantage Circle Bagged the Brandon Hall Excellence Award

Vantage Circle won Silver in the coveted Brandon Hall Group Award for Excellence in Human Capital Management for Best Advance in Employee Engagement.

We at Vantage Circle aim to build and enhance meaningful connections between employees and their organizations.” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, won Silver in the coveted Brandon Hall Group Award for Excellence in Human Capital Management, under the Talent Management Segment for Best Advance in Employee Engagement category.

The Excellence Awards feature two programs, namely Human Capital Management and Technology. Through these awards, the Brandon Hall Group recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies and tools that have achieved milestones.

The winners are announced after a rigorous judging process. The entries are evaluated by an international panel of independent industry experts, which includes Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and their executive team. The judgment derived is based on the following criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are extremely honored to have received the Silver Award in the Employee Engagement category by the prestigious Brandon Hall Group. We at Vantage Circle aim to build and enhance meaningful connections between employees and their organizations. We keep a global perspective to ensure your employee engagement goals are fulfilled. This recognition will surely inspire us to get better going forward.

“Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

To view the winner list, you can visit: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.



About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

