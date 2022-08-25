Active Network Management Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report by 2030

Active Network Management Market

Internet of Things (IoT) devices integration in smart cities infrastructure has acted as a key growth factor of the global market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for efficient power management solutions and increase in demand for smart energy planning in smart cities projects have boosted the growth of the global active network management market.

However, lack of infrastructure for efficient power distribution network in under developed regions hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in renewable energy generation would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 275 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2847

By application, the automation segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global active network management market, due to benefits including improved power distribution, easy availability of the services, and low upstream and downstream time.

However, the grid asset monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for smart metering, operational utility applications, and substation automation.

By industries, the transportation segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to adoption of active network management solutions to optimize the metro and rail transportation systems.

However, the energy and utility segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global active network management industry, due to surge in applications for security infrastructure management and group-based configuration systems.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, due to surge in demand for automation solution and rise in adoption of active network management solutions.

However, the global active network management market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in investment on electricity generation for several industry verticals including energy & utility, transportation, construction, and government.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic presented several challenges and disruption in manufacturing and supply chain operations. This negatively affected the market.

• The consumer demand for active network management decreased during the pandemic as people are now focused on removing non-essential expenses from their budgets.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2847

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Active Data Warehousing Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.