Pasta Cookers Market Expected to Reach $1.24 Billion by 2031 - Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Phillips

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pasta Cookers Market," The Pasta Cookers Market Size was valued at $710.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Commercial cooking equipment provides the ease of food preparation in addition to food safety in the commercial kitchens. Products such as pasta cooker, cooking ranges, fryers, braising pans, and ovens are offered by prime companies, ensuring premium quality and low maintenance cost. Moreover, these equipment are necessary for providing food & beverage services by commercial kitchens, including restaurants, caterings, and quick service restaurants.

Pasta cooker is the device used to cook quick or reheat pasta and other foods. The development of the food service industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the pasta cooker market. Moreover, increase in business-related travel, surge in urban population, and rise in number of food joints such as hotels and quick service restaurants fuel the growth of the food service industry, thereby driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, change in food habits and busy lifestyle of consumers have led to increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals. In addition, surge in disposable income, increase in working women population, and rapid digitization have resulted in rise in number of quick service restaurants, which notably contributed toward the growth of the overall Pasta Cookers Market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely hampered the pasta cooker market growth. This is attributed to the fact that the commercial cooking equipment industry is majorly dependent on the food service sector for its revenue generation. The recent declaration regarding the shutdown of the hospitality industry, including full-service restaurants, caterings, and quick service restaurants has drastically hampered the sale of Pasta Cookers Market.

Moreover, changes in trends of food consumption and surge in need to reduce food wastage have led to the development of innovative kitchen equipment. These Pasta Cookers Market Trends are anticipated to drive the growth of the Pasta Cookers Market during the forecast period.

In addition, new equipment featuring brighter colors sleek designs, and touch screens are in trend in the food service industry. Pasta Cookers Market Demand in commercial cooking equipment is multi-functional equipment. Owing to space constraints, many restaurateurs tend to utilize equipment that could provide multiple functions and save kitchen space.

According to the Pasta Cookers Market Analysis, the key market segment is categorized into product type, end use, distribution channel and region. By product type, it is classified into electric pasta cooker and gas pasta cooker. On the basis of end use, it is fragmented into full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and catering. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherland, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Rest of LAMEA).

Based on the product type, electric gas cooker held the Pasta Cookers Market Share in the market in 2021. It saves the time by the features like fast recovery time and preheat and making for quicker turnover. The gas pasta cooker witnessing a major Pasta Cookers Market Growth during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the quick service restaurants segment accounted for the highest commercial market share in the global pasta cooker market. Moreover, the caterings segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3%.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for 83.4% of the share, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the Pasta Cookers Market Forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers are preferring products from various offline sales channels such as hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, and convenience stores, among others.

Region wise, The North America region dominates the use of pasta cooker. This is attributable to the increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurant which has fueled the demand for commercial cooking equipment in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in Pasta Cookers Industry report include Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Phillips, The Middleby Corporation, Nemco Food Equipment Ltd, Electrolux, Mvp Group International Inc, Ali Group Company, Town Food Service Equipment Co, Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, Keating of Chicago, Globe Food Equipment Co, and WMF Group.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of ingredient, the electric pasta cooker segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the full-service restaurants segment was the dominating segment in 2021.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online sales channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, with the CAGR of 6.8%.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the CAGR of 7.0%.

