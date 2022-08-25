Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: Chief Justice Seeks Public Comment on Judicial Nominees

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for one vacancy in the District Family Court of the First Circuit, and one vacancy in the District Court of the First Circuit (island of Oahu).

The names submitted for these vacancies by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

Russ S. Awakuni

Mr. Awakuni is currently employed with the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii. He is a graduate of Loyola Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1993.

Harvey M. Demetrakopoulos

Mr. Demetrakopoulos is currently employed with Shim & Chang, AAL, ALC. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1989.

Brandon K. Flores

Mr. Flores is currently employed with the Child Support Enforcement Agency, Department of the Attorney General. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1996.

Timothy E. Ho

Mr. Ho is currently employed with the Law Office of Timothy E. Ho, LLC, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1987.

Chastity T. Imamura

Ms. Imamura is currently employed with the Office of Dispute Resolution, Department of the Attorney General. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

John A. Montalbano

Mr. Montalbano is currently on temporary active duty with the Ninth Mission Support Command, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. He is a graduate of Golden Gate University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2001.

Michelle K. Moorhead

Ms. Moorhead is currently employed with the Office of Child Support Hearings, Department of the Attorney General. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2013.

Steven R. Nichols

Mr. Nichols is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Rochelle I. Vidinha (Cusumano)

Ms. Vidinha is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Department of Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2001.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar. Comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawai#i

417 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: (808) 539-4703

Email: [email protected]

Comments should be postmarked, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Friday, September 2, 2022. All comments will be kept confidential.

