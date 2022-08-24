Press Release: Weekly Situational Report (14th August to 21st August, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, August 24 - The latest seven day rolling average report on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa from the Ministry of Health confirmed 64 positive cases registered over the last seven days commencing from 2:00pm of 14th August, to 2pm 21st August, 2022, taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (community/border) to 15,767. Of this number, 15,598 are community cases, and 169 are border cases since March 2020. Currently there are 8 cases in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital and none at the ICU.

We continued to implore the public to please remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice from time to time.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time August 14th to 2:00pm August 21st, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases over the last 7 days (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*) 64 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 15,598 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

NZ990 16th August – 3 new cases

Matautu Wharf

No cases detected 169 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 15,767 COVID-19 admissions Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 324 admissions Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 287 discharged home Currently in the last 24hrs: 8 hospital admissions 0 ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 7 days 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 16/08/22 at 02:00pm)*** 187,397

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available

This seven day rolling average report includes trends of positive cases since March 17th this year, when the first community case was confirmed. It also provides current rates of our national COVID-19 vaccination. The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for information of the public.

