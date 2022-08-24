Students performing cutting-edge research, get internship support

CANADA, August 24 - John Hepburn, CEO, Mitacs –

“Mitacs is thrilled to have received this new investment from the B.C. government, which will allow us to support even more young researchers and help them gain real-world work experience, while helping organizations across the province innovate and grow. This new funding will have an enormous impact.”

Mitchell Miller, CEO, Atlas Power Technologies –

“Atlas Power was born out of innovation made possible only because of Mitacs and the amazing people who work to connect the many businesses and academic innovators here in Canada. Without Mitacs, our company and technology would simply have never been developed. Now, we are building Canada’s first supercapacitor manufacturing facility here, at the same time we are building Canada’s first commercial scale coal-to-electrode grade activated carbon facility in Alberta. These facilities create real and high-paying clean-technology jobs, what are often called the jobs of the future, but they are actually here today.

“What makes Mitacs such an effective organization that is so critical to Canada is its ability to connect and leverage both private and public funding to propel innovation. This allows companies to take risks by deploying capital into scientific areas where there is potential, and it also provides student and post-docs with much-needed income as they work to hone their skills and become leaders in their fields.”

Dr. Xuejun Lu, intern, Mitacs Elevate –

“My experience as a Mitacs intern at Atlas Power helped me to accumulate an excellent track record and profile and enrich my network and skills. The program allowed me to expand the direction of my research into electrolyte design, synthesis and implementation in energy storage devices, while balancing my experience between academia and industry. I am convinced that B.C. government’s investment in Mitacs will provide similarly valuable research experience to others like me across the province.”

Ali Khosrozadeh, chief science officer, Atlas Power Technologies –

“During my Mitacs internship as a post-doctoral researcher at the University of British Columbia Okanagan in 2019, I developed a field-leading supercapacitor technology in collaboration with Atlas Power Technologies. I now lead the R&D function and the supercapacitor manufacturing team at Atlas Power, building pilot facilities to produce activated carbon and supercapacitors. Mitacs has enabled this successful and ongoing partnership between UBCO and Atlas Power. I strongly believe that the B.C. government’s increased support for Mitacs will help drive Canadian innovation.”