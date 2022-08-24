Submit Release
Mighty Sesame Tahini Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, August 24 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Rushdi Food Industries is recalling their Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (squeezable) with the specific expiration date of 3/28/23. This recall is due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product was sold in Walmarts in Rhode Island, and retailers in other states, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. This recall was initiated when the company received a notification by the FDA and the West Virginia Department of Health of the potential presence of Salmonella in this specific lot. The company has received no reports of illness or injury to date.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severs illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use immediately and discard or return the product for credit or refund. If a consumer experiences the symptoms listed above and believes they may have been exposed to Salmonella, they are urged to contact a healthcare provider.

