Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Change Traffic Patterns on Route 146 and on Hawkins Street in Providence for Bridge Repairs

RHODE ISLAND, August 24 - Starting Friday night, August 26 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will begin repairs to the Hawkins Street Bridge over Route 146 in Providence. This will require lane shifts on Route 146 starting this weekend. A lane reduction on Hawkins Street begins in early September. These changes will provide safe work zones for concrete repairs on this 65-year-old bridge.

The first change affects Route 146, with all lanes in both directions shifted to the left. It will be in place for approximately two months, followed by another shift also lasting about two months. Weather permitting, RIDOT expects to return travel lanes on Route 146 to normal by the end of this year.

In early September, RIDOT will take traffic on Hawkins Street down to one lane at the bridge with alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals. This will be in place until the end of the year. Motorists should plan extra time for travel, however traffic volumes are low on this bridge – approximately 5,000 vehicles per day – and RIDOT does not expect significant delays.

The $5.5 million project also will make repairs to the Crookfall Brook Bridge on the North Smithfield/Lincoln line and the pedestrian underpass at Lincoln Woods State Park, which passes underneath Route 146 in Lincoln. No closures will be necessary on the Crookfall Brook Bridge. Periodic closures of the pedestrian underpass are possible, mostly during evening hours to avoid impacting park users. RIDOT also will replace the lighting system in the underpass, which was destroyed by vandals.

The bridge preservation activities at each bridge are aimed at extending the useful life of the structures and ensuring efficient traffic flow which supports reduced vehicle emissions. This work also avoids the need for more costly bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects. Final completion of the entire project is expected by the end of 2023.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This bridge preservation project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.