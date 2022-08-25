Masks Optional Indoors for Fall, But Recommended

University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos sent the following email to the campus community today:

With only a few days left until the start of the fall semester, I’m writing to remind you of the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in effect for the beginning of the academic year.

Masks : As we approach the start of the fall semester, COVID-19 community levels are currently low in Prince George’s County. Effective Monday, wearing a mask will not be required while indoors in most situations, including classrooms. As a reminder, masks are a significant defense against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses. Therefore, I recommend wearing a KN95 mask while indoors for added protection. Masks will continue to be required in all patient care areas, including the University Health Center.



: As we approach the start of the fall semester, COVID-19 community levels are currently low in Prince George’s County. Effective Monday, wearing a mask will not be required while indoors in most situations, including classrooms. As a reminder, masks are a significant defense against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses. Therefore, I recommend wearing a KN95 mask while indoors for added protection. Masks will continue to be required in all patient care areas, including the University Health Center. Testing : Students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to take a rapid antigen COVID-19 test within 24 hours before returning to campus for the fall semester, even if you have been on campus all summer. If you test positive, you should not return to campus, and you should isolate per CDC guidelines.



: Students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to take a rapid antigen COVID-19 test within 24 hours before returning to campus for the fall semester, even if you have been on campus all summer. If you test positive, you should not return to campus, and you should isolate per CDC guidelines. Vaccination : UMD continues to require vaccination against COVID-19 for all on-campus faculty, staff and students, including the first booster, depending on the vaccine received. Please review our COVID-19 website for additional guidance for individuals over 50, those with special health conditions, international students, and individuals seeking medical and religious exemptions.



: UMD continues to require vaccination against COVID-19 for all on-campus faculty, staff and students, including the first booster, depending on the vaccine received. Please review our COVID-19 website for additional guidance for individuals over 50, those with special health conditions, international students, and individuals seeking medical and religious exemptions. COVID Accommodations: In special cases, students, faculty and staff may request a disability accommodation related to COVID-19. For new accommodation requests, students may contact the Accessibility and Disability Service. Employees may contact University Human Resources regarding requests for work-related accommodations.



The health and safety of our campus community remains our top priority, and this guidance is subject to change as needed based on future changes in COVID-19 metrics. Please visit our COVID-19 website for additional information.

Be well and stay safe,