MINETEK has donated $250,000 towards RRT's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

MINETEK has made a generous donation of $250,000 to RRT. Helping to provide emergency food & personal care supplies for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine
By donating $250,000 to organisations like the Rapid Relief Team, we can make a positive impact on those in need & build a better future for generations to come.”SINGLETON, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognised globally as an innovative and technology-driven organisation. MINETEK provides environmentally superior and flexible industrial solutions challenging the status quo. Enabling our clientele to meet compliance, and reach unsurpassed production and financial results through a systematic and holistic approach. We have over 30 years of experience in the engineering, design, manufacture and implementation of best-practice solutions for mining, power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical and other industry leaders.
Here at MINETEK, we are passionate about giving back and helping those in need. The crisis in Ukraine unfolded before our eyes with widespread coverage across mainstream media on the war in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians were displaced and fleeing their country. Urgent aid and support was desperately needed. MINETEK's compassionate donation of $250,000 (AUD) went towards the Rapid Relief Team’s (RRT) Operation 322 Appeal, providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Our donation will help to provide essential supplies such as food and water for those affected by this crisis. We are privileged to be able to play a small part in helping those in need and hope that our contribution will make a difference to those who have been affected by this conflict. We know that by playing an active role, we can make a difference to those around the world who need it most.
“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill
Faith-based organisation RRT was founded in 2013 with the goal of providing quality catering assistance and tangible support to charities in need. They have volunteers all over the world who bring hope to people in their time of need. Whether it be during war, fire, drought, flooding or a global pandemic, RRT services adapt quickly depending on what crisis arises at the present moment - providing immediate relief by sending out disaster response teams.
RRT is making a difference in the world – one community at a time. You can support their efforts by donating online via the RRT website. 100% of all donations go towards relief efforts and you can choose to direct your donation to a specific appeal. You can also donate your time by joining one of their volunteering teams, with over 2,000 volunteers across Australia and New Zealand.
MINETEK have been a long-term sponsor of RRT and its ongoing appeals. Historically we've supported their drought, fire and flood relief appeals and will continue to support their vital work in the future. With our donation, we hope to make a difference in the lives of those who are suffering in Ukraine. To find out more about how you can help, visit RRT's website.
