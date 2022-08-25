Last Attain Online Japanese School Information Session for Fall 2022 Enrollment to be Held on September 7

The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold the 3rd online enrollment information session on September 7, from 19:00 to 20:00. Attain Online Japanese Language School Fall Semester Enrollment Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold the 3rd online enrollment information session on September 7, from 19:00 to 20:00. This is the last school information session before the fall semester starts. The time is convenient for Japanese language learners residing in Asia and those from Australia and other Oceania countries to participate. Advance registration is required and can be made through the website.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, a long-time producer of online Japanese language materials. Students can enroll from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection. The school offers twice-weekly live classes taught by experienced Japanese language instructors and on-demand materials that can be accessed 24 hours a day, making it possible to adapt learning to the student's location and lifestyle. The abundance of content, including teaching materials and classes, and the live-access nature of the classes, which allows students to ask questions immediately to their teachers, are appealing, and the ease with which students can continue their studies leads to a steady improvement in their Japanese language skills.

In April 2022, many students from all over the world enrolled in the first term of the program to study Japanese. Although the first batch of students is studying in the beginner's class "i-class" in response to requests from prospective students around the world for classes at various levels, it has been decided that in October, in addition to the introductory and beginner's level "i-class," the beginner's level "ro-class" and intermediate class "ha-class" will be offered as well. In addition, in response to numerous requests from Japanese language learners living in different time zones around the world, we have decided to significantly increase the number of class hours starting in the fall semester. Students will be able to attend classes at times that are convenient for them, no matter where they live in the world.

At the 3rd Information Session, we will explain about AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, admission information and enrollment campaign. Although registration for October enrollment has already started, this is a good opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials about actual classes and support details.

With the application deadline for the second JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test) of 2022 approaching on September 15 (Japan time), this is an ideal opportunity for those who wish to maintain motivation while studying in an environment where they can ask questions to their teachers from the comfort of their home. Please refer to our website for detailed information and application. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through the website.

<Outline of the 3rd Online School Information Session for Fall Semester Student Recruitment>

Date: September 7, 2022, 19:00-20:00 (Japan time)

Reference time:

Singapore September 7, 18:00-19:00

Sydney (Australia) September 7, 20:00-21:00

Berlin (Germany) September 7, 12:00-13:00

New York (U.S.A.) September 7, 6:00-7:00

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

Registration: Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/information-session.html

Information Session Video: https://youtu.be/UKf7NtL9naU

<Fall Semester Enrollment Campaign>

Fall Semester Enrollment Campaign is underway!

No enrollment fee, free first month for all students, another month of free tuition for those who continue studying for 6 months, and full JLPT N2 passing support for all students. For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html



<About October enrollment>

Courses offered:

i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study and learn N5 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

ro-class (Learn JLPT N4 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

ha-class(Learn JLPT N3 level Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

School Official Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Fall Semester Enrollment Information:

Application Deadline; September 12, 2022 Japan time

School Entrance Date: October 1, 2022 Japan time

Online Application Form:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 103 USD as of July 1, 2022) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Source: Attain Corporation

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

