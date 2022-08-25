Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,691 in the last 365 days.

DFPI initiates revocation of Celsius Lending LLC’s CFL Lending License

On August 19, 2022, the DFPI issued a notice to Celsius Lending LLC that the DFPI intends to revoke its California Financing Law lender’s license and has immediately suspended its license pending resolution of the revocation action. As a result of a still-ongoing DFPI regulatory exam, the Department accuses Celsius Lending of engaging in over 55,000 violations of the CFL, including making unlicensed loans prior to becoming licensed, engaging in deceptive advertising, making untrue statements to the Commissioner in the course of licensing, contracting for unlawful prepayment penalties, charging excess liquidation charges, and various other illegal contract terms and failures to make required disclosures to consumer borrowers beginning from Day 1 of its licensure in August 2021. Celsius Lending reports to the DFPI that it has already voluntarily ceased new lending activity as of the filing of the company’s bankruptcy petition as of July 13, 2022.

The DFPI’s order seeking the revocation of Celsius Lending’s CFL license comes in addition to the DFPI’s order on August 8, 2022, to Celsius Network and its CEO, Alex Mashinsky, for making material misrepresentations and omissions in the offer of crypto interest accounts and without qualifying those accounts as securities in compliance with California law.

The DFPI licenses and regulates financial services, including state-chartered banks and credit unions, money transmitters, securities broker-dealers, investment advisers, non-bank installment lenders, payday lenders, mortgage lenders and servicers, escrow companies, franchisors and more.

You just read:

DFPI initiates revocation of Celsius Lending LLC’s CFL Lending License

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.