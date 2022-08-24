Meeting of Russian-Chinese sub-commission on industry cooperation

RUSSIA, August 24 - Meeting of the sub-commission on industry cooperation under the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings for the Prime Ministers

Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong co-chaired the 7th meeting of the sub-commission on industry cooperation under the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings for the Prime Ministers, held via videoconference.

Denis Manturov underscored the importance of expanding the industry cooperation between the two countries.

“Industrial products certainly make the biggest contribution to expanding bilateral trade. The share of these is close to 55 percent now, and we can see opportunities to significantly expand the range of mutual supplies,” he said.

The sub-commission members discussed the current status of cooperation in significant industries and the prospects for expanding it. Agreements were reached to promote mutually beneficial projects in priority areas.