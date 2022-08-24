Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,937 in the last 365 days.

Meeting of Russian-Chinese sub-commission on industry cooperation

RUSSIA, August 24 - Meeting of the sub-commission on industry cooperation under the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings for the Prime Ministers

Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong co-chaired the 7th meeting of the sub-commission on industry cooperation under the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings for the Prime Ministers, held via videoconference.

Denis Manturov underscored the importance of expanding the industry cooperation between the two countries.

“Industrial products certainly make the biggest contribution to expanding bilateral trade. The share of these is close to 55 percent now, and we can see opportunities to significantly expand the range of mutual supplies,” he said.

The sub-commission members discussed the current status of cooperation in significant industries and the prospects for expanding it. Agreements were reached to promote mutually beneficial projects in priority areas.

You just read:

Meeting of Russian-Chinese sub-commission on industry cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.