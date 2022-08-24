Signage Unveiled for John Hopkins Regina Soundstage

CANADA, August 24 - Released on August 24, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and family of the late John Hopkins unveiled new signage to mark the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage's new name.

The unveiling took place at an event to honour Mr. Hopkins for his dedication to economic development, inclusion and reconciliation.

“John Hopkins was a strong advocate for economic growth in Regina and across the province, including the growth of our creative industries,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. “Renaming this important facility the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage is a fitting tribute to honour his memory and his advocacy for this sector, ensuring his name lives on for years to come.”

In March, the government announced that the former Saskatchewan Production Studios Soundstage would be renamed the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage. The renaming honors Mr. Hopkins for his service to the community. Mr. Hopkins served as CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce for 20 years and was a founding member of the Regina Trades and Skills Centre and spent many years as its Chair. Mr. Hopkins was also a strong advocate for Indigenous economic reconciliation. He was an organizer for the Smudge Walk, and sat on the boards of Cowessess Ventures, Little Child Holdings and Reconciliation Regina. Mr. Hopkins was also a member of The Garage Band, raising $1.4 million for the Allan Blair Cancer Centre as well as more than $100,000 for mental health initiatives.

"John would have been blown away and tremendously honoured to know that the Regina Soundstage is being renamed in his memory," John Hopkins' son Jesse Hopkins said. "He truly believed in this community and spent his life advocating for it. To have his name be a permanent part of the community and a symbol for economic activity is incredibly touching. We are so proud of him and everything his legacy continues to stand for."

Mr. Hopkins has received many awards and honours in recognition of his contributions to the community including the 2013 Executive of the Year Award, the 2019 CTV Regina Citizen of the Year Award, the 2019 Humanitarian of the Year Award and the 2019 Roger Phillips Chamber Builder Award. In June of this year Mr. Hopkins was named one of the recipients of the 2022 Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the province's highest honour.

About the Soundstage:

Located at the corner of College Ave. & Broad St. in Wascana Park, the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art film and TV production facility that holds 3 separate soundstages. The size, height, and amenities of the stages make them among the largest and most comprehensive production facilities in Western Canada.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media DeskSaskBuilds and ProcurementPhone: 306-520-3607Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca