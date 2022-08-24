DDOT Releases Update to DC Circulator Plan, Incudes New Ward 7 Route

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Releases Update to DC Circulator Plan, Includes New Ward 7 Route

New Route is Among Changes in the Transit Development Plan 2020 Update Final Recommendations

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces the release of the DC Circulator Transit Development Plan 2020 Update Final Recommendations. Proposed changes include the preferred alternative for a new service route for Ward 7 that will connect Deanwood Metro Station to Union Station and some stop consolidation in the Georgetown-Union Station route that will improve reliability for riders.

The DC Circulator Transit Development Plan (TDP) guides the future growth of the Circulator bus system. DC Circulator adopted its first TDP in 2011 and regularly updates it every three years.

“The DC Circulator Transit Development Plan allows DDOT to consistently review the DC Circulator system and evaluate for potential expansions to improve the existing service,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We are excited the 2020 TDP includes the expansion of the service into Ward 7 and our effort to provide more efficient service in the Downtown and Georgetown communities. DDOT’s commitment is to provide safe, affordable, and efficient transportation with access to economic opportunities, housing, and services for communities across the District.”

The recommended Ward 7 route will serve destinations in Deanwood, Benning Road, Stadium-Armory, and Union Station Metrorail Stations, providing access to grocery stores, shopping centers, job centers, transit connections, and hospitals among other amenities. The bus stop consolidation plan for the Georgetown-Union Station (GT-US) route will improve productivity, running time, and reliability along the route service the downtown core as well as the Capitol Hill, Mt Vernon Square, Foggy Bottom, and Georgetown neighborhoods.

DDOT will host a virtual public meeting on the evening of September 14, 2022, for feedback on the final recommendations. The public comment period will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022. For additional information, project virtual office hours, and meeting dates, visit the TDP Proposed Service Changes website.

The DC Circulator currently runs six routes through the District, offering rides for $1. Two of the six routes were introduced in 2018, following recommendations from the TDP 2017 Update. The system is managed by DDOT. For more information about the DC Circulator, visit the DC Circulator website.

