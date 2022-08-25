Manchin Announces $5.3 Million from American Rescue Plan for New Conference Center in Elkins

August 24, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,360,000 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Coal Communities Commitment Program to the Randolph County Development Authority. The funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and will support construction of a new conference and events center and workforce development facility in Elkins. The funding will be matched with $1.3 million in state funds and is expected to create 87 jobs, retain 13 jobs and generate $22.4 million in private investment.





“West Virginia continues to see the benefits of the critical American Rescue Plan investments that drive economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs. I’m pleased the EDA is supporting this new multipurpose facility in Elkins to strengthen the local economy and boost the entertainment and tourism industries across the region. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.





The EDA’s Coal Communities Program was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and supports coal communities through targeted investments to create new jobs and boost economic opportunity. The investment announced today will support construction of a new multi-purpose facility in Elkins that will feature a theater environment for various performances and open areas designed to host workforce development sessions, trade shows and business conferences.