Manchin Joins Announcement For New Capital Sports Center In Charleston

August 24, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined officials from the City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission to announce a transformational project for Charleston and the region, the new Capital Sports Center which will replace the Charleston Town Center.

“Sometimes, there are transformational projects that come at the right time, in the right place. This is one of those projects that will completely reinvigorate downtown Charleston, bringing unheard of amenities that will draw visitors and tournaments from all over the state and region,” said Senator Manchin. “Thank you to the City and the County for your hard work and diligence in making this transformation a reality. You can feel the buzz in Charleston with Slack Plaza and the new restaurants and shops downtown. The Capitol Sports Complex is the shot in the arm that our state needs and I look forward to supporting this endeavor and enjoying the new complex when it is complete.”

Background:

The proposed Capital Sports Center will feature an aquatic center, six basketball courts or 12 volleyball courts, an indoor turf field, two wrestling mats, eight pickleball courts, an elevated running/walking track and more.

According to the most recent study by the Sports Tourism and Events Association – State of the Sports Industry Report 2021, the participant driven part of the domestic sports tourism sector was responsible for more than $39 billion in direct spending at the end of 2021, as compared to $15 billion in 2019.

The CCVB, with funds received through the City of Charleston’s ARPA funds, contracted with The Huddle Up Group to conduct an audit of the current sports tourism work of the CCVB and an analysis of the area’s sporting venues. The study identified facility enhancement/development as an opportunity to grow sports tourism in Charleston. More specifically, it noted the importance of having “anchor” and “tournament friendly” facilities to attract “top tier participant focused championships and their related tourism dollars.”