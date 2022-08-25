French Montana Launches Addiction Treatment Joint Venture NAQI Healthcare in Partnership with Guardian Recovery Network
French Montana announces partnership with Guardian Recovery Network, which aims to expand access to addiction treatment for privacy-sensitive clients.
When I lost my good friend Mac Miller to addiction it was devastating to all of us. I only wish he had access to services like NAQI before it was too late.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 3x Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, and philanthropic entrepreneur French Montana announces partnership with Guardian Recovery Network, which aims to expand access to addiction treatment for privacy-sensitive clients through the formation of their new joint-venture, NAQI Healthcare. Beginning August 1st, NAQI will offer in-home and private accommodation detoxification services for clients in Florida, New York, Texas, and California, with plans on the horizon to expand program access to clients across the country.
— French Montana
The NAQI Healthcare mission began with direct passionate insight from co-founder French Montana, who is no stranger to the healthcare space and giving back to those in need, as seen when he visited Uganda in 2017 to film the music video for hit single "Unforgettable" and witnessed the country's healthcare hardships. In what started as a video shoot quickly became a viral global healthcare call-to-action in partnership with the Mama Hope Foundation and Global Citizen to fund the country's Suubi "Hope" Maternity Center and serve the 300,000 people in need.
Upon launch, the new NAQI Healthcare joint venture offers in-home or private location treatment services to those who cannot easily find privacy anywhere else. Clients are assigned a treatment team and are given 24/7 medical and clinical care in a select location that best meets their needs. Trusted partner Guardian Recovery Network, a national behavioral health provider known for leading the treatment industry, brings renowned clinical and medical expertise to the NAQI experience. For over a decade Guardian has helped save and restore the lives of many struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. The Guardian team believes NAQI will open a new frontier in available treatment environments, promoting successful outcomes for clients who may not have been able to receive confidential care in the past. This method of treatment is essential to managing the press and confidentiality barrier most celebrities face when acknowledging that outside help has become necessary.
After seeing too many of his friends and peers lost to addiction, French knew something had to change. “I’ve seen many of us artists’ struggle,” stated French. “The music industry is no joke, it lifts a lot of us up, but it can tear you down just as fast. When I lost my good friend Mac Miller to addiction it was devastating to all of us. I only wish he had access to services like NAQI before it was too late.”
Josh Scott, CEO of Guardian Recovery Network, explains, “Over the years, the traditional solution to medical detox has always been hospital or facility based. But how do we treat someone under the scrutiny of the public spotlight? How do they get help? The initial answer from the treatment industry was high-end treatment centers focused on anonymity and discretion where recovering in privacy was a priority. While these centers did a better job than most at shielding a recognized person from the press, there was still the issue of other individual clients of that program or even staff coming face-to-face with their favorite artist or celebrity. We have all seen these unfortunate privacy breaches in the media. Then French [Montana] walked me through his vision of how things could be different. His energy and desire for change were undeniable. This was the beginning of NAQI Healthcare.”
NAQI Healthcare, French Montana, and Guardian Recovery Network are also deeply invested in expanding treatment access to individuals that otherwise can’t afford the costs of care. NAQI is donating 10% of all profit to MusiCares, a 501(c)3 under the Recording Academy, a charity that has provided millions in health, financial, and rehabilitation resources to music people in times of need.
Additionally, and true to Montana’s give back roots, NAQI Healthcare will partner with Guardian Recovery Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, to host an annual fundraising music event wherein 100% of the event proceeds will go to scholarships for people in need of mental health and substance abuse treatment nationwide .
For more information on NAQI Healthcare please visit https://www.naqihealth.com/. Any treatment or media inquiries for NAQI Healthcare or Guardian Recovery Network please call: (888) 445-0186 or e-mail: info@naqihealth.com.
Inquiries directly related to French Montana please contact frenchmontana@fyibrandgroup.com.
Joshua Scott
NAQI Healthcare
+1 888-445-0186
info@naqihealth.com