French Montana Launches Addiction Treatment Joint Venture NAQI Healthcare in Partnership with Guardian Recovery Network

About

For more than 15 years, Guardian Recovery Network has earned a positive reputation for its world-class drug and alcohol treatment facilities. Our programs tackle addiction on every level — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. We believe that this holistic approach to recovery gives clients the absolute best chance at transforming their lives. We offer programs for every phase of the recovery journey including professional interventions, medical detox, residential inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs and continued after care. In our extensive experience, we have come to understand the critical importance of having a multi-phased, long-term approach to recovery that offers clients a complete pathway for healing. At the same time, we recognize that every individual is unique, so we custom tailor each individual’s recovery journey based on their own personal needs. Our facilities can be found in multiple states across the United States. Every one of our facilities boasts beautiful, modern, serene environments conducive to the recovery journey. They are strategically located in strong recovery communities where individuals can build a sturdy sober support group. Our doctors, clinicians, therapists, nurses and staff are selected with extreme care to ensure our clients are treated by compassionate, empathetic and highly experienced professionals. By pursuing healing at a Guardian Recovery Network facility, you or your loved one will be given every tool necessary to create beautiful lives in long-term recovery.