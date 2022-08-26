Prana Kishore Bommireddipalli Bags Guinness World Record with “Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit” for Longest Song

Guinness World Record Album With Prana Kishore,his wife Rathi Kishore,Bella,Axon

NASHVILLE, TENNESSE, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prana Kishore Bommireddipalli (Prana Kishore) is an Indian American based in Nashville, Tennessee, USA who Achieved the Guinness World Record for his Sanskrit album “Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit” of duration 108 hours :54 minutes :29 secs (5 Days) “Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit” is a song of 26 Volumes with Each Volume of 2 tracks released worldwide on 25th August 2021. Guinness Approved it now. This is his Personal Achievement and dedication to his Blind Teacher, Blind Students and his Parents. Prana Kishore Bommireddipalli was teaching blind students to sing and play Tabla, when one blind student asked “Is there any way I can see the sounds in my mind and feel the sounds surrounding me to be happy” This made him to do research on sounds of nature and how to use them for the blind to see and feel the sounds to experience happiness. This album was created with the Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit and Sounds of Nature like rain, wind, birds, temple bells and many more. Human body has 70% water like universe has 70% water. The body and mind must be in sync with nature for happiness. Prana Kishore says "Life is made of sounds and if we control those sounds, we can control our life and lead it to success"

This album is his journey which helps you to experience the 6 Sounds of life, Sound of Disturbance, Sound of Stress, Sound of Fear, Sound of Silence, Sound of Happiness and Sound of Success. Sanskrit has 54 alphabets and each alphabet has 2 energies masculine, feminine making it 108 lucky number. Sanskrit word has built in healing sounds based on Time. Prana Kishore adds "Time which controls our life has 108 feelings, with 36 relating to the past,36 to present and 36 to the future" Secret Sounds of Healing Mantras, Miracle Chants will control those sounds empowering you to success. Prana Kishore as a believer in second chances says "we can reset our life and start afresh by resetting our mind by listening to this album of 108 hours and to the rest, you can dance or listen casually, because there is no end, it is always a new beginning with new sounds, till we eradicate blindness from the world" Prana Kishore composed and Sang the songs including the chorus in many voices and recorded sounds of nature himself. This is a HD, high quality surround sound recording with crystal clear pronunciations of Sanskrit for non Sanskrit listeners to appreciate. The broad genre is World Music. It is advisable to listen with head phones to experience, the vibrations of sound and melody

Prana Kishore Singer, Song writer, music composer, music producer had so far Released over 90 albums through Prana Kishore Records worldwide, where ever music is sold online. He was asked “Did you make this song for Guinness?” He replied “No, I made this song based on requests from many of my listeners who wanted a long song to remove stress, go deep into meditation, and experience joy, and once I made it, I thought why not send to Guinness”

Prana Kishore fans love his music for mood changing, upbeat music, melody and choice of instruments. He is happily married to his college sweetheart Rathi Kishore ,blessed with 2 daughters and two miniature poodles Bella and Axon who love the melody in Sanskrit music

join him in his upcoming projects Sanskrit Music for Dogs and Cats and 24/7 Sanskrit Radio Station " Prana Healing Music " Streamed directly to hospitals and senior care any where in the world for FREE

