GenBio Inc. Is Excited to Announce a Phenomenally Successful Conclusion to its First Phase of Research

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio Inc is pleased to report a phenomenally successful conclusion to its first phase research into a rare natural extract when a new novel extraction procedure has been applied. The modified and more potent extract exceeded the scientists’ expectations. The next stage of research has therefore now begun at the highly specialized Analytical Research Laboratories, Southern Cross University, NSW Australia. The Analytical Research Laboratory (ARL) provides specialist capabilities in applied phytochemistry and can quickly identify the photoactivity and core compounds and molecules within the Company’s unique new extract and that may contribute more effectively to human health and will as well assist in the regulatory approval process. The company hopes to complete this work within two weeks and will keep the market informed of progress, and prior to commencing the next stage of research into purification and structural elucidation in Oxfordshire, UK

GenBio, Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/) aims to create, through its IND Drug program, the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs with the intention to disrupt the projected $191 billion+ anti-inflammatory drug market. GenBio, in addition, has access to a vast catalog of natural herbs, extracts, superfoods and functional food ingredients that can and will be formulated and licensed out to create a range of new nutraceuticals to aid in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity.

