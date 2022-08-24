Submit Release
Poe on extension of WFH setup of IT-BPO firms in economic zones:

PHILIPPINES, August 24
August 24, 2022

Poe on extension of WFH setup of IT-BPO firms in economic zones:

We welcome the move of the government to extend the work-from-home (WFH) setup of the information technology and business process outsourcing sector until March 2023.

WFH, hybrid work or any flexible arrangement is no longer just a temporary pandemic response but an enduring feature of the modern working world that can bring in more benefits than costs.

The absence of daily commute clearly means money, time and energy saved.

We have heard countless testimonies and have seen real numbers on how productivity is achieved and even exceeded outside a traditional brick-and-mortar environment.

As a parallel policy to the Telecommuting Law of the private sector, the Civil Service Commission has also adopted a flexible work arrangement for public servants.

We hope hybrid work arrangement will be the way forward as employees working with more flexibility often achieve greater productivity that can help the economy get back in shape.

Poe on extension of WFH setup of IT-BPO firms in economic zones:

