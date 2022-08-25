Mission1Race and CardFunder Announce Partnership Allowing Online Gift Card Donations via Newly Released Mobile App
CardFunder is a powerful tool allowing organizations to accept new or partially used prepaid and gift cards as charitable donations.
CardFunder is that type of innovation, and I can’t wait to see the impact of funds we can raise together, for we are many, and we are one.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CardFunder app lets donors contribute unwanted gift card balances to a fundraiser from their mobile phones, increasing community groups’ access to potential donations. By instantly accepting gift card donations from anywhere in the U.S., this free tool is changing the game for fundraisers. Churches, schools, and nonprofits can all benefit from using this app.
While CardFunder already empowered fundraisers to accept gift cards, the mobile app takes this concept further. Now, donors no longer need to hand over their gift cards physically.
“This tool will vastly increase the reach and efficiency of digital fundraising efforts using social media and email,” says founder and CEO Russ Howard. “By dramatically boosting access, it will even increase the chance of a digital fundraiser going viral.”
Platforms like GoFundMe changed the game for virtual fundraising efforts, and this app does the same for gift card fundraising. This incredibly user-friendly tool will expand the reach of a fundraiser across time zones and regions, allowing out-of-state friends, family, and supporters to easily donate. This makes the app perfect for a virtual or hybrid fundraiser. Since over half of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card tucked away in a drawer or wallet (with an average of $116 per person), this gives community groups unprecedented access to a wide pool of unused funds.
“I believe that most people in society care and want to give and do more. But in this new era of distraction, busyness, and changing technology, nonprofits must innovate to find ways to stay relevant, make it easier to give, and find ways to meet people where they are to fund the necessary work of our organizations,” says Richard “RichRel” Reliford, president and founder of Mission1Race. “CardFunder is that type of innovation, and I can’t wait to see the impact of funds we can raise together, for we are many, and we are one.”
When accepting these donations, groups have no logistics to figure out because the app does all the work. Setup couldn’t be more straightforward. They can launch a fundraiser in moments—ready to share with all their supporters. For all these reasons, the CardFunder app is a game-changer for virtual and hybrid fundraising.
How does the CardFunder app work? Groups can share the fundraiser link on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter—or by QR code. Or, donors can search by a fundraiser’s code or name to find it. They’ll follow the prompts given by the app, which will guide them through the easy, intuitive process.
“Russ Howard is a new friend, and his heart and authentic desire to help advance good through his acumen and experience are why I am partnering with CardFunder,” says Reliford. “Who we align, serve, and partner with in this season matters, and I am thankful that Russ is a person first and a fellow visionary who believes that we can impact this world with positive change.”
The CardFunder app is available for download on Google Play or the App Store. A school or church fundraiser can prompt supporters to download the app to contribute to their cause. Email Support@CardFunder.com if you have more questions about getting started!
About CardFunder
CardFunder powers fundraising efforts by enabling community groups to accept unwanted gift card funds. CardFunder provides all the tools needed to run a gift card campaign efficiently to serve schools, churches, nonprofits, and other groups. Through these efforts, CardFunder helps local groups and large nonprofits tap into the more than $20B in unspent gift cards.
About Mission1Race
Mission1Race wholeheartedly believes that as humans, we are uniquely the same. We therefore love, gather, grow, equip, and connect people to join us on a journey toward a more understanding, caring, and justice-filled human oneness, knowing that we all need each other. Using our content, coaching, curriculum, and community events, we guide seasoned or newly awakened individuals and organizations to bring this oneness to fruition. We are many; we are one.
For more information or to join the M1R family, visit www.mission1race.org
Richard John Reliford “RichRel,” Founder and Executive Director
uniquelythesame@mission1race.org
