Rutland Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

              

CASE#: 22B4004579

TROOPER: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland                

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 8/23/22 at 1800 hours

LOCATION: Gates Road South, Mount Holly

 

ATV #1

OPERATOR: Jason Wooden

AGE: 13

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks responded to the area of Gates Road South in Mt. Holly for an ATV crash. The operator, identified as 13-year-old Jason Wooden of Randolph, appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway. Jason was pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

Members of Mt. Holly Rescue, Mt. Holly Fire Dept, the Assistant Medical Examiner’s Office, Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Carrara’s Towing assisted at the scene.

 

Anyone with further information is asked to please contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or by email at patrick.tingle@vermont.gov.  This crash remains under investigation.

 

