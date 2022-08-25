Rutland Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B4004579
TROOPER: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 8/23/22 at 1800 hours
LOCATION: Gates Road South, Mount Holly
ATV #1
OPERATOR: Jason Wooden
AGE: 13
HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks responded to the area of Gates Road South in Mt. Holly for an ATV crash. The operator, identified as 13-year-old Jason Wooden of Randolph, appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway. Jason was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Members of Mt. Holly Rescue, Mt. Holly Fire Dept, the Assistant Medical Examiner’s Office, Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Carrara’s Towing assisted at the scene.
Anyone with further information is asked to please contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or by email at patrick.tingle@vermont.gov. This crash remains under investigation.