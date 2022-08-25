Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Sexual Assault x3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1001222                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                        

STATION:  Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  Year 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterville, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault (x3)

 

ACCUSED:  Atticus Gillen                                                            

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police investigated Atticus Gillen for incidents that occurred in the year of 2021. Gillen was arrested on August 24, 2022 and transported to Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. He was later seen at the Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division where the judge ordered Gillen be held without bail pending further court proceedings.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/22 1500 hrs            

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

