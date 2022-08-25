Williston Barracks // Sexual Assault x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1001222
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: Year 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterville, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault (x3)
ACCUSED: Atticus Gillen
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police investigated Atticus Gillen for incidents that occurred in the year of 2021. Gillen was arrested on August 24, 2022 and transported to Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. He was later seen at the Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division where the judge ordered Gillen be held without bail pending further court proceedings.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/22 1500 hrs
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.