Greenberg Traurig Expands Tax Practice in California; Adds Shail Shah

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2022

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Tax Practice with the addition of Shail P. Shah as shareholder in the firm's San Francisco office.

Shah focuses his practice on state and local tax (SALT) matters, including litigating complex franchise, income, and sales tax matters across the United States. He previously worked at the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB). Since then Shah has handled a variety of high-profile matters, including securing a $50 million refund from the FTB for a large corporate client and persuading the FTB to drop a residency audit of a high-profile executive of a Fortune 25 company. Shah also provides state and local tax advice related to corporate restructurings and mergers and acquisitions.

"Shail is a highly respected attorney whose invaluable experience in both government and private practice will reinforce the strong platform we have in California," said G. Michelle Ferreira, co-managing shareholder of the firm's San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices.

"We are continually focused on strategic growth in our SALT practice throughout the United States, looking for top practitioners who are energetic, collaborative, and focused on client needs," said Bradley R. Marsh, co-chair of the firm's U.S. SALT Practice and co-managing shareholder of its San Francisco office. "We are pleased that we are able to attract top SALT candidates like Shail and believe that it is because of our team culture, modern business strategies, and our innovative and collaborative environment."

Shah most recently worked as a partner at Reed Smith LLP with Of Counsel DeAndré R. Morrow, who joined Greenberg Traurig earlier this year. The moves are part of a strategic effort to expand the firm's notable SALT practice which encompasses more than 30 attorneys.

"I'm looking forward to working with a team of high-caliber tax attorneys who are well-respected in their field," Shah said. "Greenberg Traurig has a global platform with exceptional resources and I'm excited to help grow the tax practice here."

Shah led diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts at his previous firm, serving as the co-chair of Reed Smith's DEI committee in San Francisco. He also worked extensively on pro bono matters, notably preventing the deportation of a Honduran woman in an asylum case before the Ninth Circuit. Shah further serves his community in leadership roles as an advisory board member of the California Office of Tax Appeals; on September 1st he will begin a term on the executive committee of the California Lawyers Association (CLA), alongside Marsh. Shah also participates in CLA's Odyssey Mentorship Program which pairs experienced tax professionals with those starting their careers.

Shah received his J.D. and LL.M. in Taxation from University of San Diego School of Law and his B.A. from University of California, Los Angeles.

About Greenberg Traurig's State and Local Tax Practice: For companies that need state and local tax counsel in a single location or throughout the United States, Greenberg Traurig is well-equipped to meet those needs. GT's SALT Practice has the largest footprint of any law firm in the United States with attorneys in 16 of the firm's domestic offices, including California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Texas. The group's practitioners have a breadth of experience across the full SALT spectrum, offering a complete set of services, including the full range of counseling and controversy services. GT is unique among national SALT practices because they also regularly partner with our firm's nationally-recognized Government Law and Policy Practice to help clients achieve results in the legislature as well.

About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's California Offices: Greenberg Traurig has more than 175 corporate, entertainment, government law and policy, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, and taxation attorneys in California, located in Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

