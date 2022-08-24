Submit Release
Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough to announce new partnership to create more apprenticeships in Atlantic Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will announce investments to create apprenticeships in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Minister will be accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, Kody Blois.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Friday, August 26, 2022


Time:

9:00 a.m. ADT


Place:

CMMNS Building

52 Legends Drive

Millbrook, Nova Scotia


To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca  with your name and media outlet before 5:30 p.m. ADT on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c4894.html

