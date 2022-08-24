Submit Release
American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

While there will be no Company presentation, AFG will host several investor meetings. The investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG's website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

