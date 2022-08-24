Submit Release
Wix to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI Annual Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. WIX, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8th at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

Investor Relations:
ir@wix.com

Media Relations:
pr@wix.com

