Daxor Corporation to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

Oak Ridge, TN, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation DXR, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, will report financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

President and CEO President Michael Feldschuh and CFO Robert Michel will also host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 25, 2022, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and- answer session. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance to the following email address: info@daxor.com .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation DXR, is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

