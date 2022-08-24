Inspection, management and protection of trees during typhoon season and management of green facilities after typhoon

MACAU, August 24 - The increased frequency of extreme weather events and typhoons in recent years poses certain hazards for the trees in Macao. In order to protect the green environment in Macao and allow trees to receive timely maintenance, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has established a mechanism for regular inspections of trees in public places throughout Macao, providing the trees with routine inspections and appropriate care. Up to July this year, about 16,400 urban trees have been inspected in total and over 7,400 trees have been pruned. Staff are also sent to handle tree collapse and assist in clearing obstacles in response to emergencies during typhoon. Moreover, inspections and assessments on green facilities are carried out after typhoon to ensure public safety.

Up to July this year, IAM has inspected a total of about 16,400 trees in the city. In addition to regular inspection items on trees, depending on the structural conditions of trees, tree inspection instruments have been used for assistance in checking the degrees of hollowness and rot of critically ill trees. Moreover, comprehensive assessments taking into account the people flow, site environment, tree health condition, reinforcement and care, construction safety and other factors have been carried out to formulate the maintenance plans for handling trees affected by diseases and pests or with poor growth. Before the typhoon and rain season every year, IAM arranges for pruning of dense tree crowns and removal of branches that are ill, withered or structurally torn in an orderly manner. As of July, over 7,400 trees have been pruned. Trees with abnormal growth have been given treatment and supports have been installed to newly planted trees, while protection grilles have been paved on the ground to cover the soil.

When tropical cyclone signal number 8 or above is issued in Macao, to safeguard public safety, the green and leisure facilities under the management of IAM are temporarily closed to the public. Furthermore, IAM arranges for civil protection staff to stand by for inspection and handling urgent issues on green facilities. After the cancellation of tropical cyclone signal number 8, IAM inspects and assesses the degree of tree damages speedily with priority given to handling cases of tree collapse or broken branches in various major roads in Macao, so as to reopen roads as soon as possible and reduce the impact on the access of the public and vehicles.

With the change to tropical cyclone signal number 3, IAM carries out inspection and assessment on the green and leisure facilities or performs emergency treatment in accordance with the situations of damage. During the period, the venues are still unable to be open to the public. Members of the public are advised to comply with the on-site notices and not to enter the enclosed areas without authorisation to avoid accidents. After analysis and assessment, the parks, gardens, leisure areas, walking trails, dog parks and other facilities will be classified into 3 levels, namely open as usual, partly open and temporarily closed, according to their degrees of damage. The list of open venues will be announced on the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo and the Macao Nature Website http://nature.iam.gov.mo for the public’s reference.