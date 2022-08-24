CE: Stay alert and apply utmost effort to minimise any adversity linked to Typhoon Ma-on

MACAU, August 24 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, directed Macao’s civil protection management team to stay on high alert and to employ the utmost effort in responding to any adverse situations caused by the passage of Typhoon Ma-on.

Macao entered a state of immediate prevention at 8pm Wednesday (24 August). An ‘Orange’ storm surge warning was issued at 8pm, and Typhoon Signal No. 8 was hoisted at 10.30pm.

Mr Ho arrived at the Civil Protection Operations Centre at around 9pm on Wednesday and visited its control room, accompanied by the Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak, prior to holding a meeting – with members of the civil protection management team – to review Macao’s storm-condition preparations.

Before arriving at the Civil Protection Operations Centre, Mr Ho visited the Government’s emergency shelter venues, and several low-lying areas near, respectively, A-Ma Temple, Rua da Praia do Manduco, the Inner Harbour, the Ilha Verde Water Treatment Plant, and Fai Chi Kei. This was in order to review implementation of the evacuation plan for low-lying areas during a storm surge period, and the preparations for response to any flood situation that might occur.

According to meteorological information, Typhoon Ma-on would bring strong winds, with continuous severe rainfall. There might be flooding in low-lying areas including the Inner Harbour area, caused by a high astronomical tide, combined with the passing weather system.

The Chief Executive called on Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau to monitor closely and evaluate cautiously developments related to storm conditions. He added that other public departments and entities should spare no effort to ensure stable supplies of water, electricity, and telecommunication services during the passage of the storm.

Mr Ho said he had observed orderly mandatory evacuation of certain low-lying areas, in the period of stable weather conditions prior to the storm approaching. It was not a simple task to persuade people in the relevant areas to leave. He praised the dutiful spirit of those workers tasked with such responsibility.

The civil protection management team was experienced in dealing with typhoon-related conditions, and had plans in place to handle any adverse conditions, said Mr Ho. The team should remain vigilant regarding the risk of possible adverse conditions in the current alert, he added.

Mr Ho directed the civil protection team to employ concerted effort in order to ensure the safety of the public and their property; to assist people in need of evacuation from low-lying areas; and to minimise the harm caused by any flooding and by storm conditions.